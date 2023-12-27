In 2023 Odysse Electric Evoqis or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Odysse Electric Evoqis or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at 1.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evoqis up to 140 km/charge and the iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less