In 2026 Odysse Electric Evoqis or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evoqis up to 90-140 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Evoqis vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evoqis
|Iqube
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|90-140 km/charge
|74-212 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|2 Hours