Odysse Electric Evoqis on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 1.57 Lakhs.
Odysse Electric Evoqis dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers.
Odysse Electric Evoqis on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Odysse Electric Evoqis is mainly compared to Ather Energy 450S which starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs in Hyderabad, Tork Motors Kratos which starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs in Hyderabad and NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus starting at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs in Hyderabad.
Variants On-Road Price Odysse Electric Evoqis STD ₹ 1.57 Lakhs
