In 2026 Ather Energy Rizta or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy Rizta Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Rizta up to 123-159 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Rizta vs Evoqis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rizta
|Evoqis
|Brand
|Ather Energy
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|123-159 km/charge
|90-140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|6 Hours