Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Bikes450x vs Evoqis

Ather Energy 450x vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2024 Ather Energy 450x or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
450x
Ather Energy 450x
2.9 kWh
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Continious Power
3.3 kWh-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
6400 W3000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs. 36 minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,0641,50,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,5501,50,000
RTO
00
Insurance
5,5140
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8173,224

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.56 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450xnull | Electric | Automatic1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric vs 450x

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Ather 450 Apex celebrates 10 years of the brand in the business and gets transparent panels, as well as performance upgrades
    Ather 450 Apex limited edition electric scooter launched, priced at 1.89 lakh
    6 Jan 2024
    The digital console on the Ather 450X comes with Google Maps integration and the latest OTA update aims to improve the navigational experience ever further
    Ather 450X gets enhanced navigation features with latest OTA update. Check out what's new
    2 Jan 2024
    Ather 450X Apex will get cosmetic upgrades as well.
    Ather 450 Apex to launch on 6th January, deliveries in March'24
    28 Dec 2023
    Ather 450 Apex is expected to get a new paint scheme.
    Ather 450 Apex to launch today: Price expectation
    6 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
    29 Jul 2021
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     