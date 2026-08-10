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YUKIE Shiga

₹51,115*
*Ex-showroom price
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YUKIE Shiga Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    55 - 60 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    7 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.88 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Shiga SpecsView specs icon

YUKIE Shiga Variants

YUKIE Shiga price starts at ₹ 51,115 .
1 Variant Available
Shiga STD
₹51,115*
25 kmph
60 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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YUKIE Shiga Latest Updates

Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
India's draft CAFE norms may blur lines between REEVs and BEVs, affecting vehicle classification and incentives.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
India and the EU launch a ₹169 crore initiative to advance recycling technologies for electric vehicle batteries, enhancing mineral security.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Apr 2026
Electric car manufacturers urge Karnataka to reconsider a proposed lifetime tax on EVs, fearing it may hinder adoption and investment.Read Full Story

YUKIE Shiga Visual Comparison

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YUKIE Shiga comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
YUKIE Shiga
YUKIE Shiga image
Rs. 51,115Onwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy60 km-250 W
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
520
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWShigaVSWolf
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WShigaVSReo
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WShigaVSReo Li Plus
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WShigaVSGig
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
4.32
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75-146 km5 Hours3000 WShigaVSS1 Z

YUKIE Shiga Images

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YUKIE Shiga Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
ShigavsWolf
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
ShigavsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
ShigavsReo Li Plus
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
ShigavsGig
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
ShigavsS1 Z
Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640
ShigavsFlash

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  News

YUKIE Shiga Specifications and Features

Max Power250 w
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightYes
Range55-60 km
Charging Time6-8 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Shiga specs and features

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