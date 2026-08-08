In 2026 Benling India Kriti or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
Kriti vs Shiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kriti
|Shiga
|Brand
|Benling India
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 64,151
|₹ 51,115
|Range
|60 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|60 V
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-