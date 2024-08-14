Best YUKIE Bikes

In India, there are 2 YUKIE Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the YUKIE Yuvee, YUKIE Shiga, YUKIE Yuvee, YUKIE Shiga. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 44,385. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best YUKIE Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
YUKIE Yuvee ₹ 44,385
YUKIE Shiga ₹ 51,115
YUKIE Yuvee ₹ 44,385
YUKIE Shiga ₹ 51,115

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2 New YUKIE Bikes found

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YUKIE Yuvee Right View
1/7

YUKIE Yuvee

₹44,385
Battery Capacity
1.15 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
60 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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YUKIE Shiga Right View
1/4

YUKIE Shiga

₹51,115
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
60 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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