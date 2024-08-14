In India, there are 2 YUKIE Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the YUKIE Yuvee, YUKIE Shiga, YUKIE Yuvee, YUKIE Shiga. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 44,385. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best YUKIE Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|YUKIE Yuvee
|₹ 44,385
|YUKIE Shiga
|₹ 51,115
|YUKIE Yuvee
|₹ 44,385
|YUKIE Shiga
|₹ 51,115