HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesKeewayK300 SFOn Road Price in Mumbai

Keeway K300 SF On Road Price in Mumbai

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Keeway K300 SF Front Left View
1/13
Keeway K300 SF Front Right View
2/13
Keeway K300 SF Front View
3/13
Keeway K300 SF Left View
4/13
Keeway K300 SF Rear Left View
5/13
Keeway K300 SF Rear Right View
View all Images
6/13
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

K300 SF Price in Mumbai

Keeway K300 SF on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.99 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Keeway K300 SF STD₹ 1.99 Lakhs
...Read More

Keeway K300 SF Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹1.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
292.4 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,69,000
RTO
18,590
Insurance
11,532
On-Road Price in Mumbai
1,99,122
EMI@4,280/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Keeway K300 SF Alternatives

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

1.39 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Xtreme 160R 4V Price in Mumbai
Honda CB300F

Honda CB300F

1.7 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
CB300F Price in Mumbai
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.84 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar RS200 Price in Mumbai
UPCOMING
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Suzuki Gixxer 250

Suzuki Gixxer 250

1.98 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Gixxer 250 Price in Mumbai
Bajaj Pulsar N250

Bajaj Pulsar N250

1.5 - 1.52 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar N250 Price in Mumbai

Popular Keeway Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Keeway Bikes

    Keeway K300 SF News

    The 2025 Keeway K300 SF is an upgrade over the K300N, which was previously on sale in India and gets subtle upgrades and a price drop
    New Keeway K300 SF street-naked motorcycle launched in India, priced at 1.69 lakh
    24 Jan 2025
    Hyundai Creta EV was launched at the Auto Expo 2025, which marked one of the biggest car launches in India this year. Also, this remained one of the most awaited car launches in the country for quite some time. The Creta EV was launched as the carmaker's most affordable electric car in India further enhancing the appeal of the popular SUV.
    Auto recap, Jan 24: Ducati DesertX Discovery teased, Hyundai Creta Electric starts arriving at dealerships
    25 Jan 2025
    Leoncino 500 and 502C are two motorcycles that get the biggest price cut.
    Benelli-Keeway drops prices of Leoncino 500, K300 N & 502C. Check out new prices
    8 Feb 2024
    The Keeway Vieste 300 XDV is the rugged sibling of the Vieste 300 maxi-scooter that's on sale in India
    Keeway Vieste 300 XDV adventure scooter unveiled globally. India launch likely?
    5 Aug 2023
    The Keeway SR 250 rivals the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225 in the segment
    Keeway SR 250 deliveries begin on June 17; local assembly by year-end
    16 Jun 2023
    View all
     Keeway K300 SF News

    Keeway Videos

    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
    E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
    20 Jan 2025
    The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
    TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
    19 Jan 2025
    Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
    18 Jan 2025
    Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
    17 Jan 2025
    View all
     

    Keeway K300 SF FAQs

    The on-road price of Keeway K300 SF STD in Mumbai is Rs. 1.99 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Keeway K300 SF STD in Mumbai amount to Rs. 18,590, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Keeway K300 SF in Mumbai is Rs. 4,037.
    The insurance charges for Keeway K300 SF STD in Mumbai are Rs. 11,532, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

    Latest Bikes in India 2025

    KTM 390 Adventure 2025

    KTM 390 Adventure 2025

    3.68 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ola Electric Roadster X+

    Ola Electric Roadster X+

    1.05 - 1.55 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ola Electric Roadster X

    Ola Electric Roadster X

    74,999 - 95,999
    Check Latest Offers
    KTM 390 Adventure X 2025

    KTM 390 Adventure X 2025

    2.91 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    KTM 250 Adventure 2025

    KTM 250 Adventure 2025

    2.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2025

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

    Hero Karizma 400

    Hero Karizma 400

    2.2 - 2.1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025

    Ducati Panigale V4 2025

    27.73 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Aprilia Tuono 457

    Aprilia Tuono 457

    4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details