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Yamaha XSR 155 On Road Price in Delhi

4 out of 5
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1.73 - 1.84 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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XSR 155 Price in

Yamaha XSR 155 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.73 Lakhs. The on road price for Yamaha XSR 155 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.84 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is Yamaha XSR 155 Metallic Blue and the most priced model is Yamaha XSR 155 Greyish Green Metallic. Visit your nearest Yamaha XSR 155 dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. XSR 155 on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the XSR 155 is mainly compared to Revolt Motors RV400 price in Delhi (Rs. 1.4 Lakhs), Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ price in Delhi (Rs. 1.3 Lakhs) and Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor price in Delhi (Rs. 1.55 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Yamaha XSR 155 Metallic Blue ₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Yamaha XSR 155 Vivid Red ₹ 1.76 Lakhs
Yamaha XSR 155 Metallic Grey ₹ 1.81 Lakhs
Yamaha XSR 155 Metallic Black ₹ 1.84 Lakhs
Yamaha XSR 155 Greyish Green Metallic ₹ 1.84 Lakhs

Yamaha XSR 155 Variant Wise Price List in

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

XSR 155 Metallic Blue

₹1.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,990
RTO
11,999
Insurance
11,212
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,73,201
EMI@3,723/mo
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Close

XSR 155 Vivid Red

₹1.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,52,990
RTO
12,239
Insurance
11,263
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,76,492
EMI@3,794/mo
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View breakup

XSR 155 Metallic Grey

₹1.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,56,990
RTO
12,559
Insurance
11,330
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,80,879
EMI@3,888/mo
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XSR 155 Metallic Black

₹1.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,59,990
RTO
12,719
Insurance
11,364
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,84,073
EMI@3,956/mo
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View breakup

XSR 155 Greyish Green Metallic

₹1.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,59,990
RTO
12,719
Insurance
11,364
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,84,073
EMI@3,956/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Yamaha XSR 155 Alternatives

Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
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RV400 Price in Delhi
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.3 Lakhs
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RV400 BRZ Price in Delhi
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
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Ferrato Disruptor Price in Delhi
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

1.55 - 1.74 Lakhs
+1
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MT 15 Version 2.0 Price in Delhi
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs
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Apache RTR 160 4V Price in Delhi
KTM 160 Duke

KTM 160 Duke

1.74 - 1.82 Lakhs
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Yamaha XSR 155 User Reviews & Ratings

4.3
3 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
2
5 ratingrating star
1
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User Reviews

Good and Very Safe Ride
This is a good bike in its segment and offers great value for money. All the variants are good, and I request to add a black colour option.
By: Vikas kumar (Nov 12, 2025)
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Yamaha Videos

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