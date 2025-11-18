hamburger icon
Yamaha XSR 155 Specifications

Yamaha XSR 155 starting price is Rs. 1,49,990 in India. Yamaha XSR 155 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 155 cc engine. Yamaha XSR 155 mileage is 45.5 kmpl.
1.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yamaha XSR 155 Specs

Yamaha XSR 155 comes with 155 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of XSR 155 starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha XSR 155 sits in the ...

Yamaha XSR 155 Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
120 mm
Length
2005 mm
Wheelbase
1325 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg
Height
1080 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
805 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
19.3 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multiple Disc
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
58 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Swingarm
Body Graphics
Yes

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
High-Performance Variable Valves Actuation (VVA), Assist And Slipper Clutch
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Yamaha XSR 155 User Reviews & Ratings

4
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
2
5 ratingrating star
0
Nice riding bike on highway
Looking good! It’s nice for long rides. This bike looks great—good for both long drives and local riding. It also seems to be a competitive bike compared to the Hunter.
By: laxman (Nov 18, 2025)
Yamaha XSR 155 Variants & Price List

Yamaha XSR 155 price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs .

1.5 Lakhs*
155 cc
19.3 PS
