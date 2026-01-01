|Engine
|292.4 cc
The K300 SF STD, is listed at ₹1.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the K300 SF offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The K300 SF STD is available in 3 colour options: Matte Black, Matte Red, Matte White.
The K300 SF STD is powered by a 292.4 cc engine.
In the K300 SF's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel priced ₹1.55 Lakhs or the Honda CB300F priced ₹1.55 Lakhs.
The K300 SF STD has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.