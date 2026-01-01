hamburger icon
K300 SFPriceMileageSpecifications
Keeway K300 SF Front Left View
1/17
Keeway K300 SF Front Right View
2/17
Keeway K300 SF Front View
3/17
Keeway K300 SF Left View
4/17
Keeway K300 SF Rear Left View
5/17
Keeway K300 SF Rear Right View
View all Images
6/17

Keeway K300 SF STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.81 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Keeway K300 SF Key Specs
Engine292.4 cc
View all K300 SF specs and features

K300 SF STD

K300 SF STD Prices

The K300 SF STD, is listed at ₹1.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

K300 SF STD Mileage

All variants of the K300 SF offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

K300 SF STD Colours

The K300 SF STD is available in 3 colour options: Matte Black, Matte Red, Matte White.

K300 SF STD Engine and Transmission

The K300 SF STD is powered by a 292.4 cc engine.

K300 SF STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the K300 SF's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel priced ₹1.55 Lakhs or the Honda CB300F priced ₹1.55 Lakhs.

K300 SF STD Specs & Features

The K300 SF STD has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Keeway K300 SF STD Price

K300 SF STD

₹1.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,57,000
RTO
12,560
Insurance
11,330
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,80,890
EMI@3,888/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Keeway K300 SF STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Length
1990 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm
Height
1070 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
292 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
160 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
292.4 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Upside-Down Forks, 37mm
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load adjustable Monoshock

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Keeway K300 SF STD EMI
EMI3,499 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,62,801
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,62,801
Interest Amount
47,153
Payable Amount
2,09,954

Keeway K300 SF Alternatives

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel

1.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
K300 SFvsCB300F Flex-Fuel
Honda CB300F

Honda CB300F

1.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
K300 SFvsCB300F
Suzuki Gixxer 250

Suzuki Gixxer 250

1.82 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
K300 SFvsGixxer 250
Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.56 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
K300 SFvsNX200
Yamaha R15S

Yamaha R15S

1.54 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
K300 SFvsR15S
Bajaj Pulsar N250

Bajaj Pulsar N250

1.53 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
K300 SFvsPulsar N250

Popular Sports Naked Bikes

UPCOMING
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

1.2 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT 600

Benelli TNT 600

6.2 - 7 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S

Benelli 402 S

2.5 - 2.7 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT600i

Benelli TNT600i

6.3 - 6.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
CFMoto 250NK

CFMoto 250NK

1.75 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

View all  Popular Sports Naked Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Keeway Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Keeway Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details