What is the on-road price of Keeway K300 SF in Pune? The on-road price of Keeway K300 SF STD in Pune is Rs. 1.99 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Keeway K300 SF in Pune? The RTO charges for Keeway K300 SF STD in Pune amount to Rs. 18,590, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Keeway K300 SF in Pune? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Keeway K300 SF in Pune is Rs. 4,037.