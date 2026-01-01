hamburger icon
RR 300
Keeway RR 300 Front Left View
1/16
Keeway RR 300 Front Right View
2/16
Keeway RR 300 Front View
3/16
Keeway RR 300 Left View
4/16
Keeway RR 300 Rear Left View
5/16
Keeway RR 300 Rear Right View
6/16

Keeway RR 300 STD

2.27 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Keeway RR 300 Key Specs
Engine292.4 cc
View all RR 300 specs and features

RR 300 STD

RR 300 STD Prices

The RR 300 STD, is listed at ₹2.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

RR 300 STD Mileage

All variants of the RR 300 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

RR 300 STD Colours

The RR 300 STD is available in 3 colour options: Black, Red, White.

RR 300 STD Engine and Transmission

The RR 300 STD is powered by a 292.4 cc engine.

RR 300 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the RR 300's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB300R priced ₹2.19 Lakhs or the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 priced between ₹1.9 Lakhs - 2.07 Lakhs.

RR 300 STD Specs & Features

The RR 300 STD has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Keeway RR 300 STD Price

RR 300 STD

₹2.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,000
RTO
15,920
Insurance
12,036
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,26,956
EMI@4,878/mo
Close

Keeway RR 300 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2010 mm
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm
Height
1080 mm
Kerb Weight
165 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
750 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
292
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
139 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
Max Torque
25.0 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
292.4 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
single cylinder liquid cooled 4 stroke engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Pre-Load Adjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
37mm Upside-Down Forks

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Keeway RR 300 STD EMI
EMI4,390 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,04,260
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,04,260
Interest Amount
59,161
Payable Amount
2,63,421

Keeway RR 300 Alternatives

Honda CB300R

Honda CB300R

2.19 LakhsEx-Showroom
RR 300vsCB300R
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

1.9 - 2.07 LakhsEx-Showroom
RR 300vsGixxer SF 250
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.14 LakhsEx-Showroom
RR 300vs250 Duke
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.93 LakhsEx-Showroom
RR 300vsPulsar NS400Z
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 LakhsEx-Showroom
RR 300vsRC 160

view all specs and features

