hamburger icon
RR 300PriceMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
Keeway RR 300 Front Left View
1/16
Keeway RR 300 Front Right View
2/16
Keeway RR 300 Front View
3/16
Keeway RR 300 Left View
4/16
Keeway RR 300 Rear Left View
5/16
Keeway RR 300 Rear Right View
View all Images
6/16

Keeway RR 300 Specifications

Keeway RR 300 starting price is Rs. 1,99,000 in India. Keeway RR 300 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 292.4 cc engine. Keeway RR 300 mileage is 40 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.99 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Specifications Detail

Keeway RR 300 Specs

Keeway RR 300 comes with 292.4 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of RR 300 starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Keeway RR 300 sits in the ...Read More

Keeway RR 300 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2010 mm
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm
Height
1080 mm
Kerb Weight
165 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
750 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
292
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
139 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
Max Torque
25.0 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
292.4 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
single cylinder liquid cooled 4 stroke engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Pre-Load Adjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
37mm Upside-Down Forks

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Keeway RR 300 Alternatives

Honda CB300R

Honda CB300R

2.19 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CB300R Specs
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RC 160 Specs
UPCOMING
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

1.9 - 2.07 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gixxer SF 250 Specs
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.14 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
250 Duke Specs
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.93 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar NS400Z Specs

Keeway RR 300 User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
1
5 ratingrating star
0
Write a Review
Beast in sports segment
It’s a powerful bike in the 300cc segment with great performance and impressive torque. Overall, a perfect choice in the 300cc category
By: M Shaan (Aug 5, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Keeway RR 300 Related News

View all
 Keeway RR 300 Related News

Keeway RR 300 Variants & Price List

Keeway RR 300 price starts at ₹ 1.99 Lakhs .

1.99 Lakhs*
292.4 cc
27.88 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Keeway Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Keeway Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,378 - 94,069
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.6 - 2.02 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Lambretta V125

Lambretta V125

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Ola Electric Diamondhead

Ola Electric Diamondhead

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details