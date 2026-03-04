Liam Lawson resets for 2026 but says new F1 cars limit aggression

Liam Lawson is heading into the new Formula 1 season determined to turn the page on a difficult 2025. The New Zealander was promoted to Red Bull Racing for just two races before being moved back to sister outfit Racing Bulls.

The New Zealander endured a turbulent 2025 campaign. Promoted to Red Bull Racing for just two races, he was later shifted back to sister outfit Racing Bulls, where results were inconsistent. Former teammate Isack Hadjar impressed enough to earn a move alongside Max Verstappen, while Lawson had to wait until late to secure his place on the 2026 grid. This year, he partners with rookie Arvid Lindblad.

New rules, new challenges

The 2026 regulations have reshaped cars by introducing revised hybrid systems and reducing aerodynamic load. Lawson says that it has significantly changed the driving experience.

He describes the cars as smaller and more lively, but also harder to push to the absolute limit. With less downforce available, drivers cannot attack high-speed corners with the same confidence as before.

According to Lawson, the cars move around more, which can feel playful, yet extracting lap time now requires greater precision and restraint.

Reliability in focus

Racing Bulls will run the new Red Bull–Ford power unit this season. Lawson says early signs of reliability have been encouraging, but he expects durability to be a key factor in the opening races as teams gather real-world data. With sweeping regulation changes, early-season reliability could shape championship momentum.

Melbourne opener

The 2026 campaign begins this weekend at the Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne’s Albert Park Circuit. Despite admitting that the current cars are not “super fun" to drive, Lawson says he feels more comfortable and mentally prepared than he did a year ago. After a season of upheaval, he arrives in Melbourne focused on consistency and determined to make the most of a fresh opportunity.

