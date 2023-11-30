In 2024 KTM RC 390 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 KTM RC 390 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs 2.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs 2.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 36 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm & 28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm respectively. KTM offers the RC 390 in 1 colour. The RC 390 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less