In 2026 KTM RC 390 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS PS & 28.7 Nm respectively. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
RC 390 vs Apache RTR 310 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 390
|Apache rtr 310
|Brand
|KTM
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 3.23 Lakhs
|₹ 2.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.89 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|373 cc
|312.12 cc
|Power
|43.5 PS PS
|35.6 PS PS