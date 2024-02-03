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HomeCompare BikesRC 390 vs Apache RTR 310

KTM RC 390 vs TVS Apache RTR 310

In 2026 KTM RC 390 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 390 engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS PS & 28.7 Nm respectively. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
RC 390 vs Apache RTR 310 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 390 Apache rtr 310
BrandKTMTVS
Price₹ 3.23 Lakhs₹ 2.21 Lakhs
Mileage25.89 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity373 cc312.12 cc
Power43.5 PS PS35.6 PS PS

Filters
RC 390
KTM RC 390
STD
₹3.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter
₹2.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 390 Visual Comparison

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Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 l11 L
Length
2145 mm1991 mm
Ground Clearance
158 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1358 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg-
Height
830 mm1154 mm
Saddle Height
824 mm800 mm
Width
760 mm831 mm
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
169 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
43.5 PS35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
60 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373 cc312.12 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel-Injected, Liquid-Cooled, Spark Ignited Reverse-Inclined Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
PASC? antihopping clutch, mechanically operated-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
89 mm80 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameterUSD fork 41 mm diameter
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable-
Features
Riding Modes
YesTrack,Rain,Sports,Urban,Super Moto
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Cornering ABS, Quickshifter+Transparent Clutch Cover, Drag-Torque Control
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
LED ProjectorYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,66,4562,52,608
Ex-Showroom Price
3,18,1722,21,240
RTO
25,45317,699
Insurance
22,83113,669
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,8765,429

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Latest Car & Bike News

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2024 KTM RC 390 & RC 200 unveiled globally. Check out what's new
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Latest Videos

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Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
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