KTM RC 390 GP Edition

3.66 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
KTM RC 390 Key Specs
Engine373.27 cc
Power43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Speed170 kmph
RC 390 GP Edition Latest Updates

RC 390 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of RC 390 GP Edition (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.66 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 13.7 L
  • Length: 2145 mm
  • Max Power: 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine
    KTM RC 390 GP Edition Price

    GP Edition
    ₹3.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    373.27 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,18,173
    RTO
    25,453
    Insurance
    22,831
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,66,457
    EMI@7,877/mo
    KTM RC 390 GP Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13.7 L
    Length
    2145 mm
    Ground Clearance
    153 mm
    Wheelbase
    1340 mm
    Height
    830 mm
    Kerb Weight
    172 kg
    Saddle Height
    835 mm
    Width
    760 mm
    Wheel Size
    17 inch
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    230 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Range
    397.3 km
    Max Speed
    170 kmph
    Max Power
    43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
    Stroke
    60 mm
    Max Torque
    37 Nm @ 7000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    373.27 cc
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine
    Clutch
    PASC? antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    89 mm
    Chassis
    Steel trellis frame, powder coated
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable
    Front Suspension
    WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Rider Aids - MTC, Quickshifter+, Cornering ABS, Supermoto, Race Derived Technology, Adjustable Handlebars
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    TFT Multifunction display
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Projector Headlights
    LED Projector
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    KTM RC 390 GP Edition EMI
    EMI7,089 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    3,29,811
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    3,29,811
    Interest Amount
    95,524
    Payable Amount
    4,25,335

    KTM RC 390 other Variants

    STD
    ₹3.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    373 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,18,172
    RTO
    25,453
    Insurance
    22,831
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,66,456
    EMI@7,877/mo
