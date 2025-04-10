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Honda CB300R vs KTM RC 390

In 2026 Honda CB300R or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300R Price starts at Rs. 2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300R engine makes power and torque 31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The CB300R mileage is around 30 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
CB300R vs RC 390 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300r Rc 390
BrandHondaKTM
Price₹ 2.19 Lakhs₹ 3.23 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl25.89 kmpl
Engine Capacity286 cc373 cc
Power31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS43.5 PS PS

Filters
CB300R
Honda CB300R
STD
₹2.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 390
KTM RC 390
STD
₹3.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB300R Visual Comparison

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Exhaust View
Right Side View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.7 L13.7 l
Ground Clearance
157 mm158 mm
Length
2017 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1340 mm
Height
1047 mm830 mm
Kerb Weight
146 kg172 kg
Saddle Height
801 mm824 mm
Width
802 mm760 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
296 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :-150/60-R17-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.40s-
Range
291 km-
Max Speed
160 kmph169 kmph
Max Power
31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm43.5 PS
Stroke
63.043 mm60 mm
Max Torque
27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm37 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
286 cc373 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchPASC? antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
76.0 mm89 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshockWP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable
Front Suspension
USDWP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Position and Side Stand Indicator with Engine InhibitorCornering ABS, Quickshifter+
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah12V/8Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
LED ProjectorLED Projector
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,49,2173,66,456
Ex-Showroom Price
2,19,2963,18,172
RTO
17,54325,453
Insurance
12,37822,831
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,3567,876

CB300R Comparison with other bikes

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RC 390 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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