In 2026 Honda CB300R or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300R Price starts at Rs. 2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300R engine makes power and torque 31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The CB300R mileage is around 30 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
CB300R vs RC 390 Comparison