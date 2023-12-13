HT Auto
Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Which one should you buy?

Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Which one should you buy?

Aprilia has finally launched the much-awaited RS 457 in the Indian market. It was probably the biggest launch that happened at the India Bike Week. The RS 457 is a big deal because Aprilia is manufacturing the motorcycle in India at Piaggio India's Baramati plant. One of the major rivals that the RS 457 will be going against is the KTM's RC 390 which itself is a well-renowned motorcycle. Here is how the Aprilia RS 457 stacks against the KTM RC 390.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2023, 10:45 AM
Aprilia RS 457 is priced higher than the KTM RC 390 but it also comes with a more powerful engine.
Aprilia RS 457 is priced higher than the KTM RC 390 but it also comes with a more powerful engine.

Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Looks

The RS 457 looks very similar to the RS 660 which means it looks sharp and exclusive. There is a slim LED headlamp and LED Daytime Running Lamps in the front and a clean-upswept rear section. There are clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs that provide an aggressive riding triangle to the rider. Then there is the KTM RC 390. Now, the design of the RC 390 is a bit controversial since it was updated. Where the RS 457 looks exclusive and special, the RC 390 might look loud to a few people because of its colour schemes and design language. KTM says that the RC 390 is inspired by its MotoGP motorcycles. The front of the motorcycle does look bulky when compared to the RS 457.

Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Engine

Then we come to the heart of the matter, the RS 457 uses a 457 cc, parallel-twin engine that gets a 270-degree crank. This ensures that the motorcycle feels smooth and has a nice exhaust note. The engine puts out 48 bhp and 44 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The KTM RC 390 uses a 373 cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 43 bhp and 37 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch and a quickshifter. Having said that, it is important to note that the RC 390 is due for an update. Once, the updated motorcycle launches, the engine size will go up to 399 cc.

Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Features

In terms of features, both motorcycles come with traction control, LED lighting, ride-by-wire, dual-channel ABS and a TFT screen. The Aprilia also gets riding modes, backlit switches and traction control modes.

Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Hardware

Both motorcycles use up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. However, the Aprilia gets adjustment on the front forks. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm disc in the front but there is a difference between the size of the rear brakes. The RS 457 uses a 220 mm unit whereas the RC 390 uses a 230 mm unit.

Also Read : 2024 KTM 250 Duke review: Is it the best value-for-money 250 cc motorcycle?

Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Price

The RC 390 is always known for its value-for-money proposition as it is priced at 3.19 lakh ex-showroom. When compared, the RS 457 costs 4.10 lakh ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST
TAGS: KTM RC 390 RS 660 Aprilia RS 457 KTM RC 390 KTM India

