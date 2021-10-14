New vs old KTM RC 200: What has changed?

Bajaj Auto announced the pricing of the much-awaited second-gen KTM RC200 in the Indian market. The new-gen sports bike has been priced at ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), this for the record is the same price as the outgoing model. The company has also announced that this is an introductory price which is likely to be increased later.

The new-gen RC200 comes out as a fairly new product, incorporating over 16 updates when compared to the previous-gen model.

For starters, the updated model has received new adjustable handlebars for a more aggressive riding stance. These handlebars can bow be adjusted as per the rider's preference. The bike also features a newly updated LCD dash instrument cluster as well as a new LED headlight. Over the rear section sits a sharper taillight design and the bike now rolls on lighter, high-strength wheels. The RC200 has also been updated with SUPERMOTO ABS which was previously limited to higher models from KTM.

The company has also increased the overall fuel efficiency from 9.5 liters to 13.7 liters. There is also a larger airbox and an all-new stiffer, lighter split-steel trellis frame. The updated RC200 also received a new curved radiator for a more efficient cooling effect on the engine. Moreover, other major additions include a stiffer hollow front axle, Windscreen with unique laser texture, Integrated front position lamp with front blinkers, and Aluminum cast and split pillion grab.

Needless to say, all these updates come together to make the 2022 RC200 a fairly updated bike.