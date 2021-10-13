New-gen KTM RC 125 launched in India with 14 new updates. Check price here

Apart from the second generation RC200, Bajaj Auto on Wednesday also introduced the updated RC125 sports bike in the country. The updated motorcycle has been priced at ₹1,81,913 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). The bike is available for purchase with special finance schemes, and a low downpayment starting from ₹24,000.

The company has also announced that the new-gen RC390 sportsbike will go on sale in the country within the next few months.

The all-new KTM RC125 has been introduced with 14 news updates such as new adjustable handlebars, new LCD dash instrument cluster, Increased fuel tank volume to 13.7 liters, new Halogen headlight, new larger airbox, all-new lighter split-steel trellis frame, new sharper taillight design, new lighter wheels, new brakes, curved radiator, stiffer hollow front axle, windscreen with unique laser texture, integrated front position lamp with front blinkers, aluminum cast and split pillion grab.

Sumeet Narang – President, Pro-Biking Business unit at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said – “The KTM RCs are race-bred machines with its technology & form inspired from the MotoGP racer– KTM RC 16. The fully-faired motorcycles have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. Also, the enthusiasts of SuperSport motorcycles in India prefer aggressive sharp looks coupled with exciting features. While the KTM RC range Gen-2 will be available in global markets by 2022, the KTM RC 200 Gen-2 will be available for the Indian motorcycle enthusiasts from October 2021. The KTM RC 125 Gen-2 will be available from November 2021."

The bookings for the new-gen RC125 have started at all the KTM India dealerships throughout the country. The bike is set to arrive in the showrooms by next month.