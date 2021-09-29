Looking to buy new bike this Diwali? List of all upcoming two-wheelers in India

4

BMW 400 GT: BMW Motorrad India has teased the new 400 GT scooter on several occasions in the past. Pre-launch bookings for BMW's new offering have also commenced at the select BMW Motorrad dealerships in India. Interested customers can get the scooter booked at a token amount of ₹1 lakh.

It is already on sale in some international markets. It runs on a 350 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that pumps out 33.5 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 35 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The engine comes paired to a CVT gearbox. When launched, expect the scooter to be priced somewhere around ₹4 lakh (ex-showroom).