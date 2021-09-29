Looking to buy new bike this Diwali? List of all upcoming two-wheelers in India

Looking to buy new bike this Diwali? List of all upcoming two-wheelers in India1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2021, 03:58 PM IST
Bajaj Auto is likely to launch its new Pulsar 250 motorcycle in India this November.
- BMW Motorrad is also gearing up to announce prices of the 400 GT scooter in the next few weeks in India.
A number of automakers are lining up to introduce new vehicles this festive season. While some all-new bikes and scooters will go on sale in India during the festive season, some yearly updates, as well as special edition models will also be introduced in the country soon. Here's a list of all the upcoming bikes and scooters that are slated for the India launch in the next few months.
Bajaj Pulsar 250: Bajaj Auto is likely to launch the new Pulsar 250 motorcycle in November this year. This will be the biggest displacement Pulsar to be ever launched in India till date. It is rumoured to get a 250 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. The motorcycle has already been papped getting tested in India before. (More details here)
New-gen KTM RC390: Apart from the new range of Pulsar bikes, Bajaj Auto will also likely show green light to the new generation of KTM RC range in India, starting with the RC390. Rumours suggest that the new-gen RC390 is likely to go on sale in India this November. (More details here)
TVS Jupiter 125: After the new Raider 125, TVS Motor Company is gearing up to strengthen its presence in the 125 cc two-wheeler segment with the new Jupiter 125 scooter. The same will be launched in the Indian market on October 7th. It will be a direct rival to other 125 cc scooters in India including the Hero Maestro Edge 125 and the Honda Activa 125.
BMW 400 GT: BMW Motorrad India has teased the new 400 GT scooter on several occasions in the past. Pre-launch bookings for BMW's new offering have also commenced at the select BMW Motorrad dealerships in India. Interested customers can get the scooter booked at a token amount of ₹1 lakh.
It is already on sale in some international markets. It runs on a 350 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that pumps out 33.5 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 35 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The engine comes paired to a CVT gearbox. When launched, expect the scooter to be priced somewhere around ₹4 lakh (ex-showroom).