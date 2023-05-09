In 2026 Honda Activa 6G or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Activa 6G engine makes power and torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Activa 6G vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Activa 6g
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Honda
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 74,369
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|59.5 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|7.84 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS