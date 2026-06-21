In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 88,376
|₹ 78,100
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS