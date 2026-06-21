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HomeCompare BikesBurgman Street [2028-2026] vs Jupiter 125

Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Burgman street [2028-2026] Jupiter 125
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 88,376₹ 78,100
Mileage48 kmpl57.27 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124.8 cc
Power8.6 PS PS8.15 PS PS

Filters
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Visual Comparison

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Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L5.1 L
Length
1880 mm1852 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm163 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
110 kg108 kg
Height
1140 mm1168 mm
Additional Storage
21.5 L-
Saddle Height
780 mm765 mm
Width
715 mm681 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air CooledSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox MIG with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canister
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
21.5 L33 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,37590,380
Ex-Showroom Price
88,37678,100
RTO
10,4856,248
Insurance
6,5146,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2641,942

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Jupiter 125 vs Activa 125
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Jupiter 125 vs Activa 6G
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs NTORQ 125
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The Burgman Street has some serious road presence because of its design.
2026 Suzuki Burgman Street Review: The maxi-scooter formula still works
21 Jun 2026
TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000
25 May 2026
The new TVS Jupiter will be offered in two colour schemes.
Auto recap, May 29: TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched, Kia Carens Clavis EV spotted and more
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The all-new TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC is powered by the same 125cc engine and gets only aesthetic updates.
TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched at 88,942. Here's what is new
29 May 2025
The all-new Suzuki Burgman Street will be available across dealerships in India starting April 8, 2026
New-gen Suzuki Burgman Street launched with upgrades, prices start at 1.01 lakh
2 Apr 2026
If you have been planning to buy the Suzuki Burgman Street or already own one, here are the genuine accessories for the scooter you can explore.
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Latest Videos

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
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TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
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