Suzuki Burgman Street Specifications

Suzuki Burgman Street starting price is Rs. 79,581 in India. Suzuki Burgman Street is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
79,581 - 93,758*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Suzuki Burgman Street Specs

Suzuki Burgman Street comes with 124 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Burgman Street starts at Rs. 79,581 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Suzuki Burgman Street sits in the Scooter ...Read More

Suzuki Burgman Street Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Bluetooth
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1880 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Height
1140 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
715 mm
Underseat storage
21.5 L
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :- 90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
52.5 mm
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Stepup Seat
With Long Seat
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
2L Glove box,
Carry Hook
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System
Central Locking
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Shutter Lock
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Burgman Stre... vs Dio
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Burgman Stre... vs Dio 125
Suzuki Burgman Street News

The Suzuki Access, Avenis and Burgman Street now get the upgraded 125 cc motor with OBD2 compliance, while it's also ready for 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel
Suzuki Access, Avenis & Burgman Street 125 upgraded for OBD 2 & E20 compliance
1 Mar 2023
The new Suzuki Burgman Street EX commands a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19,000 premium over the standard Bluetooth variant
Suzuki Burgman Street EX: 5 things to know
8 Dec 2022
Suzuki Burgman Street EX
Suzuki Burgman Street EX launched in India, now comes packed with more features
7 Dec 2022
Suzuki Burgman Electric scooter may see a market launch in 2023.&nbsp;
Design drawings offer new information on Suzuki Burgman Street electric scooter
22 Jun 2022
Suzuki Burgman Street now also gets a side stand interlock feature.
Suzuki Burgman Street launched in new Glossy Grey colour
25 Dec 2021
Suzuki Burgman Street Variants & Price List

Suzuki Burgman Street price starts at ₹ 79,581 and goes upto ₹ 93,758 (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Burgman Street comes in 2 variants. Suzuki Burgman Street top variant price is ₹ 84,786.

BS6
79,581*
124 cc
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Bluetooth
84,786*
124 cc
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
