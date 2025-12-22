SMK Laminar helmet review: Daily riding companion with enhanced safety

With an ever-increasing focus on rider-safety, the high-end helmets are finding fast-growing penetration in the market. Keeping pace with the rising preference for the advanced safety feature-enabled helmets, the manufacturing have been bringing new-age products in the market, which is increasing the competition in the segment, eventually creating a win-win situation for the consumers.

SMK Helmets, a brand from Studds, has recently launched the Laminar series of open-face helmets in the Indian market, which are certified by ISI, DOT and ECE. Available in a wide range of colour choices and price ranges, the SMK Laminar offers consumers a choice of picking a helmet that is suitable for daily commuting, which comes at affordable pricing and with an enhanced rider protection level.

While the full face helmets are the most popular among two-wheeler riders, the open face ones also find a large number of takers owing to the perception of increased comfort of wearing those. Recently, we reviewed the SMK Laminar open-face helmet, and here are the findings.

SMK Laminar helmet: Design and features

The SMK Laminar is a quite stylish helmet, designed primarily for riders who seek an open face helmet at an affordable price. The helmet is available in both glossy and matte colour options. Also, there are stylish graphics choices on offer as well. Design-wise, it is conventional, like many other open-face helmets available in the market. However, the comfort level on offer can be realised once you put it on.

Unlike many other open-face helmets in the market, the SMK Laminar has an elongated scratch-resistant clear visor, which helps in protecting the rider’s face from windblast. The top air vents ensure ventilation, ensuring the comfort of the rider. Further enhancing the comfort are the padded fabric inside the helmet, padded comfort chin strap, breathable hypoallergenic liner, which can be removed and washed as well.

The quick-release chin strap is quite durable. Built with energy impact-resistant thermoplastic, the helmet feels sturdy and durable, but doesn’t feel heavy on head, which is certainly a positive point for it.

SMK Laminar helmet: Safety

The key USP of the SMK Laminar helmet is the protection level it offers to the rider. SMK claims that the Laminar open face helmet has been engineered to blend for premium styling as well as to offer high-end safety. Built with energy impact resistant thermoplastic (EIRT), the shell of the helmet promises high-level strength and energy dispersion capability. Despite being lightweight, the helmet promises robust protection, owing to its compliance with three global safety standards. While meeting with the IS 4151 safety standards, the SMK Laminar also comes with US-spec DOT FMVSS and Europe-spec ECE 22.06 certifications. These safety norms compliances are certainly capable of enhancing the rider’s confidence significantly in this helmet.

SMK Laminar helmet: Verdict

Available at a starting price of ₹2,799, the SMK Laminar helmet seems an ideal choice for riders seeking a practical product for day-to-day use for commuting in and around the city, at a budget, and without compromising on safety. Being compliant with three global safety standards, the helmet offers an enhanced protection level compared to a wide range of products available in the market at this price range. Besides boosting the rider’s confidence with the enhanced protection, the SMk Laminar also comes with a premium look and feel, which further increases its appeal.

