HT Auto
search icon
Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025 Front Right Side
UPCOMING

MARUTI SUZUKI Baleno 2025

Exp. Launch on 15 Mar 2025
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
6.8 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Photos
Photos
Specs
Specs
News
News

Baleno 2025 Expected Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 1199.0 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

Baleno 2025: 1197.0 cc

Category average

View all Baleno 2025 Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025

Baleno 2025 Launch Date

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno ...Read More

rs logo
rs logo

Car Insurance from

₹2094*?

Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead

*The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025 Alternatives

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza

6.86 - 10 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

6.66 - 9.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

7.04 - 11.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

6.5 - 11.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

6.5 - 8.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

6.49 - 9.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Cars

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025 Images

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025 Image 1
Vehicle Review Contest

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025 Specifications and Features

Body TypeHatchback
AirbagsYes
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki News

Various electric cars like the e Vitara, BYD Sealion 7 and more made an appearance at the recent Auto Expo 2025.
Planning to buy an electric car? Wait for these 5 before you make a decision
31 Jan 2025
The Suzuki Jimny Nomad will be sold alongside the Jimny 3-door, which is locally made in Japan
Auto recap, Jan 30: Suzuki Jimny launched in Japan, Skoda celebrates 25 years and more
31 Jan 2025
The e Vitara will be sold globally with two battery pack options and the car is expected to cover 400 km on a single charge. Suzuki has stated that the engine includes a highly efficient eAxle, which combines the motor and inverter with the lithium iron-phosphate batteries
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to launch soon. Here are all the colour options and features available
30 Jan 2025
The Suzuki Jimny Nomad for the Japanese market is made in India at Maruti Suzuki's Gurugram manufacturing facility in Haryana
Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door launched in Japan as Jimny Nomad
30 Jan 2025
VinFast VF 6 showcased at Auto Expo 2025. The VF 6 will be locally assembled in India and will launch around the festive season.
Top electric cars showcased at Auto Expo 2025
29 Jan 2025
View all
  News
Explore Other Options

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025 FAQs

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 6.8 Lakhs.
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025 is expected to launch on 15th Mar 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1197 cc segment.
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025 features a 1197 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025 faces competition from the likes of Toyota Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Baleno in the 1197 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Latest Cars in India 2025

Kia Syros

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

3.25 - 4.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW X3

BMW X3

75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

MG Majestor

MG Majestor

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MG Gloster Facelift

MG Gloster Facelift

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi RS Q8 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

2.2 - 2.3 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Popular Hatchback Cars

Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer

9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Altroz Racer Price in Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

6.49 - 9.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Swift Price in Delhi
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.99 - 12.56 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
i20 N Line Price in Delhi
MINI Countryman E

MINI Countryman E

54.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Countryman E Price in Delhi
MINI Cooper S

MINI Cooper S

44.9 - 55.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Cooper S Price in Delhi
View all
 Popular Hatchback Cars