hamburger icon
BalenoPriceMileageSpecifications
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1/10
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front View
2/10
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Rear View
3/10
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front Right View
4/10
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front View
5/10
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Rear Left View
View all Images
6/10

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma Petrol Manual

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
6.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage23.8 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Baleno specs and features

Baleno Sigma Petrol Manual

Baleno Sigma Petrol Manual Prices

The Baleno Sigma Petrol Manual, equipped with a Z12E engine and Manual, is listed at ₹6.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Baleno Sigma Petrol Manual Mileage

All variants of the Baleno deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 23.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Baleno Sigma Petrol Manual Engine and Transmission

The Baleno Sigma Petrol Manual is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 112.4 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.

Baleno Sigma Petrol Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Baleno's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Tiago priced between ₹4.69 Lakhs - 8.55 Lakhs or the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios priced between ₹5.6 Lakhs - 8.04 Lakhs.

Baleno Sigma Petrol Manual Specs & Features

The Baleno Sigma Petrol Manual has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Central Locking, Rear Defogger, Cabin Lamps, Front AC, Auto Dimming IRVM, Instrument Cluster, Heads Up Display (HUD) and Low Fuel Level Warning.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma Petrol Manual Price

Baleno Sigma Petrol Manual

₹6.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,09,900
RTO
51,693
Insurance
36,469
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,98,562
EMI@15,015/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma Petrol Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Z12E engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
112.4 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Mileage (ARAI)
23.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.85 metres
Front Tyres
185/65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Electric
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam Type & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185/65 R15

Capacity

Bootspace
318 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3990 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Kerb Weight
950 - 985 kg
Height
1530 mm
Width
1745 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt Steering
Parking Sensors
Rear
Air Conditioner
Air Conditioner • Manual • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control • Blower Rear AC zone
Cruise Control
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Auto Dimming IRVM
Yes

Instrumentation

Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 Kms

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
ADAS
Level 2
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60: 40
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma Petrol Manual EMI
EMI13,513 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
6,28,705
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
6,28,705
Interest Amount
1,82,094
Payable Amount
8,10,799

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alternatives

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

4.69 - 8.55 Lakhs
+1
BalenovsTiago
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.6 - 8.04 Lakhs
+2
BalenovsGrand i10 Nios
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
BalenovsWagon R Bioflex
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

4.7 - 6.73 Lakhs
+2
BalenovsCelerio
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

4.99 - 6.95 Lakhs
+1
BalenovsWagon R
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

4.53 - 5.61 Lakhs
BalenovsKwid

Popular Hatchback Cars

UPCOMING
Citroen New C3

Citroen New C3

9 - 15 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Honda Super One

Honda Super One

20 - 21 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.27 - 11.74 Lakhs
i20 N Line Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03

8 - 12 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Lexus LBX

Lexus LBX

45 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars

View all  Popular Hatchback Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

6.1 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sorento

Kia Sorento

27.99 - 40.39 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast Limo Green

VinFast Limo Green

22.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
MG Hector Tomahawk EV

MG Hector Tomahawk EV

19.49 - 23.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

25.69 - 27.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2.2 - 2.38 Cr
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

BMW New i7

BMW New i7

2.1 - 2.6 Cr Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.85 - 1.87 Cr Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers