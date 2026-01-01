|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|23.8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Baleno Sigma Petrol Manual, equipped with a Z12E engine and Manual, is listed at ₹6.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Baleno deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 23.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Baleno Sigma Petrol Manual is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 112.4 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the Baleno's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Tiago priced between ₹4.69 Lakhs - 8.55 Lakhs or the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios priced between ₹5.6 Lakhs - 8.04 Lakhs.
The Baleno Sigma Petrol Manual has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Central Locking, Rear Defogger, Cabin Lamps, Front AC, Auto Dimming IRVM, Instrument Cluster, Heads Up Display (HUD) and Low Fuel Level Warning.