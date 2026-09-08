|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|24.77 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Manual, equipped with a Z12E S-CNG and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Baleno deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 24.77 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Manual is available in 7 colour options: Bluish Black, Enigmatic Teal Green, Grandeur Grey, Nexa Blue, Opulent Red, Splendid Sliver, Arctic White.
The Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Manual is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 69 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm of torque.
In the Baleno's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.73 Lakhs - 9.99 Lakhs or the Hyundai i20 priced between ₹6 Lakhs - 10.63 Lakhs.
The Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Manual has Tow Away Alert, Parking Sensors, Shift Indicator, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Alexa Compatibility, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors.