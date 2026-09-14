Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the Baleno facelift in India, which comes with a significantly updated design, new features, and a new engine. Launched at a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Baleno aims to ramp up the appeal of the premium hatchback that leads the segment, where it competes with rivals such as Tata Altroz , Hyundai i20 , and Toyota Glanza .

Toyota Glanza is essentially the rebadged and slightly revamped version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, under the Toyota-Suzuki global agreement for model and technology sharing.

Interestingly, the Toyota Glanza is the rebadged and revamped version of the Baleno, under the two Japanese auto giants' global agreement for model and technology sharing. With the launch of the Baleno facelift, Maruti Suzuki has already paved the way for a possible facelift of the Toyota Glanza. However, Toyota is yet to reveal anything on that.

If you are planning to buy a premium hatchback and both Baleno and Glanza are on your radar, here is a quick comparison of the possible monthly EMI they would command.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Toyota Glanza: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift and Toyota Glanza, we have taken the base variants of both models, which are Sigma Petrol MT and E MT respectively.

The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure for the loan has been considered as 36 months.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Toyota Glanza: Monthly EMi comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma Petrol MT ₹ 598,900 9.5% 36 months ₹ 19,185 Toyota Glanza E MT ₹ 673,000 ₹ 21,558

According to the calculation, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno commands a monthly EMI of ₹19,185. On the other hand, the Toyota Glanza commands a monthly EMI of ₹21,558.

However, buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the variant selected, the offer and discount available, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: