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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT)

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
MileageARAI: 34.47 kmpl
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Baleno specs and features

Baleno Zeta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT)

Baleno Zeta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT) Prices

The Baleno Zeta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT), equipped with a Z12E S-CNG and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Baleno Zeta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT) Mileage

All variants of the Baleno deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of ARAI: 34.47 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Baleno Zeta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT) Colours

The Baleno Zeta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT) is available in 7 colour options: Bluish Black, Enigmatic Teal Green, Grandeur Grey, Nexa Blue, Opulent Red, Splendid Sliver, Arctic White.

Baleno Zeta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT) Engine and Transmission

The Baleno Zeta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT) is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears. This unit makes 69 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm of torque.

Baleno Zeta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Baleno's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.73 Lakhs - 9.99 Lakhs or the Hyundai i20 priced between ₹6 Lakhs - 10.63 Lakhs.

Baleno Zeta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT) Specs & Features

The Baleno Zeta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT) has Tow Away Alert, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Child Safety Lock, Rear Defogger, Daytime Running Lights, Anti Theft Immobilisation, Alexa Compatibility, Heater and Gear Indicator.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT) Price

Baleno Zeta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT)

₹10.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,32,400
RTO
77,268
Insurance
48,338
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,58,506
EMI@22,751/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Z12E S-CNG
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
ARAI: 34.47 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
69 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.85 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (185/65R15), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Yes
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam Type &amp; Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut &amp; Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3990 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Height
1745 mm
Width
1530 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres

Mobile Application Features

Breakdown Assistance Call Button
No
Tow Away Alert
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Drive Modes Names
No

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / 100,000 kms

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
Yes
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT) EMI
EMI20,476 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,52,655
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,52,655
Interest Amount
2,75,921
Payable Amount
12,28,576

Maruti Suzuki Baleno other Variants

Baleno Sigma Petrol Manual

₹6.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,98,900
RTO
32,956
Insurance
36,064
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,68,420
EMI@14,367/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Baleno Delta Petrol Manual

₹7.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,99,900
RTO
57,993
Insurance
39,781
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,98,174
EMI@17,156/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Delta Petrol Automatic

₹8.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,49,900
RTO
61,493
Insurance
41,621
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,53,514
EMI@18,345/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Delta CNG Manual

₹9.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,92,400
RTO
64,468
Insurance
43,185
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,00,553
EMI@19,356/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Zeta Petrol Manual

₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,900
RTO
64,993
Insurance
43,461
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,08,854
EMI@19,535/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Delta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT)

₹9.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,32,400
RTO
70,268
Insurance
44,657
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,47,825
EMI@20,372/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Zeta Petrol Automatic

₹9.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,49,900
RTO
71,493
Insurance
45,302
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,67,195
EMI@20,789/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Zeta CNG Manual

₹10.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,92,400
RTO
74,468
Insurance
46,866
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,14,234
EMI@21,800/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Alpha Petrol Manual

₹10.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,09,900
RTO
75,693
Insurance
47,510
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,33,603
EMI@22,216/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Manual

₹10.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,49,900
RTO
78,493
Insurance
48,982
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,77,875
EMI@23,168/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Alpha Petrol Automatic

₹10.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,59,900
RTO
79,193
Insurance
49,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,88,943
EMI@23,406/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Automatic

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
81,930
Insurance
50,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,219
EMI@24,336/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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