|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|ARAI: 34.47 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Baleno Zeta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT), equipped with a Z12E S-CNG and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Baleno deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of ARAI: 34.47 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Baleno Zeta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT) is available in 7 colour options: Bluish Black, Enigmatic Teal Green, Grandeur Grey, Nexa Blue, Opulent Red, Splendid Sliver, Arctic White.
The Baleno Zeta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT) is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears. This unit makes 69 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm of torque.
In the Baleno's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.73 Lakhs - 9.99 Lakhs or the Hyundai i20 priced between ₹6 Lakhs - 10.63 Lakhs.
The Baleno Zeta Plus CNG Automatic (AMT) has Tow Away Alert, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Child Safety Lock, Rear Defogger, Daytime Running Lights, Anti Theft Immobilisation, Alexa Compatibility, Heater and Gear Indicator.