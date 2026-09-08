|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|23.8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Baleno Delta CNG Manual, equipped with a Z12E S-CNG and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹9.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Baleno deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 23.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Baleno Delta CNG Manual is available in 7 colour options: Bluish Black, Enigmatic Teal Green, Grandeur Grey, Nexa Blue, Opulent Red, Splendid Sliver, Arctic White.
The Baleno Delta CNG Manual is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 69 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm of torque.
In the Baleno's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.73 Lakhs - 9.99 Lakhs or the Hyundai i20 priced between ₹6 Lakhs - 10.63 Lakhs.
The Baleno Delta CNG Manual has Rear AC, Parking Sensors, Gear Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Child Safety Lock, Central Locking, One Touch -Down, Rear Defogger and One Touch - Up.