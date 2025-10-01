Punch EV to Syros: Here are the top 5 safest cars in India under 10 lakh

In a market where “safety” is no longer just a checkbox but a decisive factor for buyers, cars priced under ₹10 lakh have started punching above their weight. Thanks to crash-test programs like Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP, even compact hatchbacks and small SUVs now come with credible safety credentials. Below is our pick of five of the safest cars under ₹10 lakh.

1 Tata Punch EV Speed 85 kmph View Offers View More Details Though smaller and simpler, the Punch EV punches above its price in terms of crash performance. In its Bharat NCAP tests, it earned 5 stars for adult occupant protection.

On child safety, it scored well, child occupant protection was rated at 40.89 out of 49.

The Punch’s crash test result showed that the passenger cell remains stable, minimal footwell intrusion, and solid protection across body zones. Side airbags were not fitted in the tested version but the basic structure passed regulatory side impact tests.

In terms of safety, it includes dual airbags, ABS, ISOFIX anchors, seatbelt pretensioners (even lower anchorage), and a strong crash-worthy structure.

2 Kia Syros Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details This tells you how far the safety bar is rising. The Syros aced its Bharat NCAP tests with full 5 stars in both Adult Occupant Protection (30.21/32) and Child Occupant Protection (44.42/49). That’s a comprehensive result. The Syros delivered excellent protection to adult dummies in frontal and side impacts. For children, the ISOFIX system, restraint performance, minimal head excursion, and stable installation all contributed.

It comes with 6 airbags in higher variants, ESC, VSM (vehicle stability management), tyre pressure monitoring, hill start assist, ABS + EBD, top tethers for child seats, and probably advanced safety aids in premium trims.

3 Tata Altroz Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details A consistent performer in safety data, the Altroz (especially in earlier Global NCAP tests) achieved 5 stars for adult occupant protection, but only 3 stars on child occupant safety.

The structure is praised for its rigidity, and the crash test showed minimal intrusion. However, child protection lags, likely due to restraint performance and dummy protection under severe crash loads.

Its platform is strong; typically includes dual airbags, ABS and EBD, corner stability control, ISOFIX, seatbelt reminders, and in newer models, up to 6 airbags in higher trims.

4 Tata Nexon Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Though slightly over ₹10 lakh in many variants, the Nexon often features in safety-value discussions due to its crash credentials. In its Bharat NCAP test, Nexon scored 5 stars for adult protection and 3 stars for child safety.

Its passenger cell remained intact in crash tests, and the front survival space was considered safe. But child protection dropped because of suboptimal performance in dummy head and torso areas.

Safety features include six airbags (in higher trims), ESC, vehicle stability, hill hold, strong frame structure, and ISOFIX child anchors.

5 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Baleno recently underwent a crash test under BNCAP and earned 4 stars for adult occupant protection and 3 stars for child occupant safety.

What that means in real terms: the structure held well in frontal impacts, and key protection zones for adults (head, chest) fared decently. But child safety saw limitations, especially in restraints and dummy reactions.

In terms of safety features, it gets ABS with EBD, and rear ISOFIX mounts.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: