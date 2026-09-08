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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Automatic

4 out of 5
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11.32 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage24.77 kmpl
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Baleno specs and features

Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Automatic

Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Automatic Prices

The Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Automatic, equipped with a Z12E S-CNG and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹11.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Automatic Mileage

All variants of the Baleno deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 24.77 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Automatic Colours

The Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Automatic is available in 7 colour options: Bluish Black, Enigmatic Teal Green, Grandeur Grey, Nexa Blue, Opulent Red, Splendid Sliver, Arctic White.

Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Automatic Engine and Transmission

The Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Automatic is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears. This unit makes 69 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm of torque.

Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Automatic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Baleno's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.73 Lakhs - 9.99 Lakhs or the Hyundai i20 priced between ₹6 Lakhs - 10.63 Lakhs.

Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Automatic Specs & Features

The Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Automatic has Tow Away Alert, Parking Sensors, Gear Indicator, Child Safety Lock, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Alexa Compatibility, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Rear AC.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Automatic Price

Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Automatic

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
81,930
Insurance
50,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,219
EMI@24,336/mo
Add to Compare
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Z12E S-CNG
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.77 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
69 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.85 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (185/65R15)
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Yes
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut &amp; Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam Type &amp; Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3990 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Height
1745 mm
Width
1530 mm

Mobile Application Features

Tow Away Alert
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Shift Indicator
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / 100000 Kms

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Head-rests
Yes
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Automatic EMI
EMI21,902 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,18,997
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,18,997
Interest Amount
2,95,136
Payable Amount
13,14,133

Maruti Suzuki Baleno other Variants

Baleno Sigma Petrol Manual

₹6.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,98,900
RTO
32,956
Insurance
36,064
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,68,420
EMI@14,367/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Baleno Delta Petrol Manual

₹7.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,99,900
RTO
57,993
Insurance
39,781
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,98,174
EMI@17,156/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Delta Petrol Automatic

₹8.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,49,900
RTO
61,493
Insurance
41,621
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,53,514
EMI@18,345/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Delta CNG Manual

₹9.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,92,400
RTO
64,468
Insurance
43,185
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,00,553
EMI@19,356/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Zeta Petrol Manual

₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,900
RTO
64,993
Insurance
43,461
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,08,854
EMI@19,535/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Zeta Petrol Automatic

₹9.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,49,900
RTO
71,493
Insurance
45,302
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,67,195
EMI@20,789/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Zeta CNG Manual

₹10.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,92,400
RTO
74,468
Insurance
46,866
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,14,234
EMI@21,800/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Alpha Petrol Manual

₹10.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,09,900
RTO
75,693
Insurance
47,510
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,33,603
EMI@22,216/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Alpha (O) Petrol Manual

₹10.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,49,900
RTO
78,493
Insurance
48,982
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,77,875
EMI@23,168/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Alpha Petrol Automatic

₹10.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,59,900
RTO
79,193
Insurance
49,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,88,943
EMI@23,406/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alternatives

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza

6.73 - 9.99 Lakhs
BalenovsGlanza
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6 - 10.63 Lakhs
+1
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Maruti Suzuki Swift

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+1
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Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.6 - 8.04 Lakhs
+2
BalenovsGrand i10 Nios

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