2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift in mind? Genuine accessories with prices to explore

The new Baleno is priced between ₹5.99 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. Maruti Suzuki offers a host of genuine accessories for the premium hatchback to give it a further distinct design, enhanced protection and utility, as well as to ramp up the utility quotient. The Baleno is the bestselling premium hatchback in India, and with the addition of some key accessories, it can be personalised.

If you have been planning to buy the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno and wondering about the genuine accessories to kit it up, here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine accessories that you can purchase.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Genuine accessories and price

2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Genuine accessories & price Accessory Price Front bumper garnish (Chrome/ Glistening Grey) ₹ 990 / ₹ 890 Upper grille garnish (Chrome) ₹ 1,390 Fog lamp garnish (Chrome / Glistening Grey) ₹ 590 / ₹ 490 Front bumper corner protector (Black Painted) ₹ 590 Front skid plate (Bluish Black and Luxe Beige / Glistening Grey) ₹ 2,290 Body side moulding (Black With Chrome Insert) ₹ 1,650 Bumper corner protector (Carbon / Premium Silver) ₹ 1,373 / ₹ 820 Front and rear mud flap set (Black / Silky Silver) ₹ 728 / ₹ 1,742 Fog lamp kit (Sigma & Delta) ₹ 5,990 Fog lamp kit (Zeta) ₹ 7,990 Radiator grille ₹ 1,078 Back door garnish (Chrome) ₹ 2,023 Trunk sill guard - Scuff ₹ 1,390 Number plate frame ₹ 525 Car body cover (Matte) ₹ 1,540 Floor cover mat - Basic ₹ 3,613 Floor cover mat - Premium ₹ 5,079 PVC designer mat ₹ 1,982 Door sill guard with ambient light - 4 door (White / Blue) ₹ 6,990 Door ambient light - 2 door (Blue) ₹ 4,790 Logo projector light ₹ 1,249 Front footwell lamp (Sigma & Delta) ₹ 1,150 Window sunshades - 4 door ₹ 1,052 Rear view camera (Delta) ₹ 6,990 Steering wheel cover - Black (Leather) ₹ 1,070 Steering cover - circular steering (Multi-colour) ₹ 253 Rear parcel tray ₹ 1,032 9.0-inch multimedia stereo (Wireless) ₹ 23,490 Multimedia stereo - Pioneer (6.2-inches) ₹ 12,804 JBL coaxial speaker (280W / 310W) ₹ 2,936 / ₹ 3,355 Pioneer speaker (300W 2-way) ₹ 2,890 Front and rear dashcam ₹ 13,490 Tyre air inflator - Digital 2-in-1 with built-in torch ₹ 2,490 Car air purifier ₹ 3,990 Digital air quality index meter ₹ 5,290

Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories for the new Baleno. These accessories can be purchased online from the dedicated website as well as offline from the authorised dealerships. Some of the accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal of the car, while some are meant to add more utility. Some accessories can add more protection to the hatchback, while some can add more comfort to the cabin.

Beyond these, Maruti Suzuki also offers a Basic Nexa Kit priced at ₹3,862 in a beige colour theme. This accessory kit includes a set of cushions, steering wheel wrap, tissue box, an air freshener, and a charger that can be used in the 12V socket. The same kit in Black colour without the tissue box costs ₹3,493.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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