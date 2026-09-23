2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift in mind? Genuine accessories with prices to explore
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift comes with a significantly tweaked design, host of new features, a new Z-series engine.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno has just received a significant update. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift comes with a significantly tweaked front profile and a host of updated features. Also, it has received a new 1.2-litre Z-series three-cylinder petrol engine that is used in the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.
The new Baleno is priced between ₹5.99 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. Maruti Suzuki offers a host of genuine accessories for the premium hatchback to give it a further distinct design, enhanced protection and utility, as well as to ramp up the utility quotient. The Baleno is the bestselling premium hatchback in India, and with the addition of some key accessories, it can be personalised.
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If you have been planning to buy the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno and wondering about the genuine accessories to kit it up, here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine accessories that you can purchase.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Genuine accessories and price
|2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Genuine accessories & price
|Accessory
|Price
|Front bumper garnish (Chrome/ Glistening Grey)
|₹990 / ₹890
|Upper grille garnish (Chrome)
|₹1,390
|Fog lamp garnish (Chrome / Glistening Grey)
|₹590 / ₹490
|Front bumper corner protector (Black Painted)
|₹590
|Front skid plate (Bluish Black and Luxe Beige / Glistening Grey)
|₹2,290
|Body side moulding (Black With Chrome Insert)
|₹1,650
|Bumper corner protector (Carbon / Premium Silver)
|₹1,373 / ₹820
|Front and rear mud flap set (Black / Silky Silver)
|₹728 / ₹1,742
|Fog lamp kit (Sigma & Delta)
|₹5,990
|Fog lamp kit (Zeta)
|₹7,990
|Radiator grille
|₹1,078
|Back door garnish (Chrome)
|₹2,023
|Trunk sill guard - Scuff
|₹1,390
|Number plate frame
|₹525
|Car body cover (Matte)
|₹1,540
|Floor cover mat - Basic
|₹3,613
|Floor cover mat - Premium
|₹5,079
|PVC designer mat
|₹1,982
|Door sill guard with ambient light - 4 door (White / Blue)
|₹6,990
|Door ambient light - 2 door (Blue)
|₹4,790
|Logo projector light
|₹1,249
|Front footwell lamp (Sigma & Delta)
|₹1,150
|Window sunshades - 4 door
|₹1,052
|Rear view camera (Delta)
|₹6,990
|Steering wheel cover - Black (Leather)
|₹1,070
|Steering cover - circular steering (Multi-colour)
|₹253
|Rear parcel tray
|₹1,032
|9.0-inch multimedia stereo (Wireless)
|₹23,490
|Multimedia stereo - Pioneer (6.2-inches)
|₹12,804
|JBL coaxial speaker (280W / 310W)
|₹2,936 / ₹3,355
|Pioneer speaker (300W 2-way)
|₹2,890
|Front and rear dashcam
|₹13,490
|Tyre air inflator - Digital 2-in-1 with built-in torch
|₹2,490
|Car air purifier
|₹3,990
|Digital air quality index meter
|₹5,290
Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories for the new Baleno. These accessories can be purchased online from the dedicated website as well as offline from the authorised dealerships. Some of the accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal of the car, while some are meant to add more utility. Some accessories can add more protection to the hatchback, while some can add more comfort to the cabin.
Beyond these, Maruti Suzuki also offers a Basic Nexa Kit priced at ₹3,862 in a beige colour theme. This accessory kit includes a set of cushions, steering wheel wrap, tissue box, an air freshener, and a charger that can be used in the 12V socket. The same kit in Black colour without the tissue box costs ₹3,493.
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