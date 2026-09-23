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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift In Mind? Genuine Accessories With Prices To Explore

2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift in mind? Genuine accessories with prices to explore

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 23 Sept 2026, 12:07 pm
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The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift comes with a significantly tweaked design, host of new features, a new Z-series engine.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift comes with a significantly tweaked design, a host of new features, and a new Z-series engine.
2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift comes with a significantly tweaked design, a host of new features, and a new Z-series engine.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starting at just
₹7,900/ month
Check Eligibility

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has just received a significant update. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift comes with a significantly tweaked front profile and a host of updated features. Also, it has received a new 1.2-litre Z-series three-cylinder petrol engine that is used in the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

The new Baleno is priced between 5.99 lakh and 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. Maruti Suzuki offers a host of genuine accessories for the premium hatchback to give it a further distinct design, enhanced protection and utility, as well as to ramp up the utility quotient. The Baleno is the bestselling premium hatchback in India, and with the addition of some key accessories, it can be personalised.

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If you have been planning to buy the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno and wondering about the genuine accessories to kit it up, here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine accessories that you can purchase.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Genuine accessories and price

2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Genuine accessories & price
AccessoryPrice
Front bumper garnish (Chrome/ Glistening Grey) 990 / 890
Upper grille garnish (Chrome) 1,390
Fog lamp garnish (Chrome / Glistening Grey) 590 / 490
Front bumper corner protector (Black Painted) 590
Front skid plate (Bluish Black and Luxe Beige / Glistening Grey) 2,290
Body side moulding (Black With Chrome Insert) 1,650
Bumper corner protector (Carbon / Premium Silver) 1,373 / 820
Front and rear mud flap set (Black / Silky Silver) 728 / 1,742
Fog lamp kit (Sigma & Delta) 5,990
Fog lamp kit (Zeta) 7,990
Radiator grille 1,078
Back door garnish (Chrome) 2,023
Trunk sill guard - Scuff 1,390
Number plate frame 525
Car body cover (Matte) 1,540
Floor cover mat - Basic 3,613
Floor cover mat - Premium 5,079
PVC designer mat 1,982
Door sill guard with ambient light - 4 door (White / Blue) 6,990
Door ambient light - 2 door (Blue) 4,790
Logo projector light 1,249
Front footwell lamp (Sigma & Delta) 1,150
Window sunshades - 4 door 1,052
Rear view camera (Delta) 6,990
Steering wheel cover - Black (Leather) 1,070
Steering cover - circular steering (Multi-colour) 253
Rear parcel tray 1,032
9.0-inch multimedia stereo (Wireless) 23,490
Multimedia stereo - Pioneer (6.2-inches) 12,804
JBL coaxial speaker (280W / 310W) 2,936 / 3,355
Pioneer speaker (300W 2-way) 2,890
Front and rear dashcam 13,490
Tyre air inflator - Digital 2-in-1 with built-in torch 2,490
Car air purifier 3,990
Digital air quality index meter 5,290

Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories for the new Baleno. These accessories can be purchased online from the dedicated website as well as offline from the authorised dealerships. Some of the accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal of the car, while some are meant to add more utility. Some accessories can add more protection to the hatchback, while some can add more comfort to the cabin.

Beyond these, Maruti Suzuki also offers a Basic Nexa Kit priced at 3,862 in a beige colour theme. This accessory kit includes a set of cushions, steering wheel wrap, tissue box, an air freshener, and a charger that can be used in the 12V socket. The same kit in Black colour without the tissue box costs 3,493.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 23 Sept 2026, 12:07 pm IST
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