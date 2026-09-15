Maruti Suzuki Baleno in mind? This is the most VFM variant, in my opinion

Maruti Suzuki launched the Baleno facelift in India just a few days back. The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift comes with a host of updates, including a significant design makeover, especially at the front, a new Z-series 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, and new features including the segment-first Level 2 ADAS suite, etc. Launched at a price ranging between ₹5.99 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Baleno has revised its competition in the premium hatchback segment with rivals like Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20 .

If you have been planning to buy the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno and wondering which variant would be the most value-for-money pick, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer.

Interestingly, the small and compact hatchbacks have been witnessing a shrinking share in the Indian passenger vehicle market over the last few years. However, thanks to key factors like the reduced GST rate, rising cost of vehicle ownership, static repo rate, and the affordability offered by the small cars has helped hatchbacks have registered renewed consumer interest since the last festive season, which is expected to continue in this festive season as well. Maruti Suzuki, with its new Baleno, is also betting big on that.

If you have been planning to buy the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno and wondering which variant would be the most value-for-money pick, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: The most value-for-money variant

While many consider the Zeta trim as the most value-for-money trim of the Baleno, in my opinion, the Delta is the most VFM variant. Compared to the Zeta trim that is priced between ₹8 lakh and ₹8.92 lakh (ex-showroom), the Delta variant of the hatchback is priced between ₹7 lakh and ₹7.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Zeta trim is positioned right above the base variant Sigma. The Zeta is available in petrol-only and petrol-CNG fuel options, while the transmission choices include both manual and AMT.

The Delta trim, owing to the additional equipment like an infotainment system, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and coloured door handles, appears to be the most value-for-money trim. Also, the choice of a manual and AMT gearbox, as well as the CNG powertrain, further amplifies its value.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta: Design & colours

The Delta trim gets the new design grille with a silver insert, compared to no finish on the Sigma variant. It comes with halogen projector headlamps, a redesigned bumper, and housing to add fog lamps. It gets body-coloured door handles, body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators, 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, and a shark fin antenna at the top.

Colour options for the Delta trim include Splendid Silver, Arctic White, Celestial Blue, Bluish Black, Grandeur Grey, and Opulent Red. Compared to the Sigma variant, Delta additionally gets the Opulent Red and Bluish Black colour options.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta: Interior & features

The Delta trim gets a dual-tone blue and grey cabin theme, aluminium inserts over the dashboard, an analogue speedometer and small MID, a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, afour-speaker audio system, front sliding centre armrest, rear AC vents with Type-C USB charging ports, and a manual IRVM. The seats come with fabric upholstery and offer adjustable headrests for all four passengers. Other features on board the Delta variant include

On the safety front, the Delta trim gets six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Hold Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, seat belt pre-tensioners, seat belt reminder, reverse parking sensors, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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