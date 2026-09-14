5 cars that make more sense than an SUV for daily driving

If you are looking for a car for daily city driving instead of an SUV, here are your five options.

SUVs are increasingly becoming popular in India. These vehicles come with better road presence, a higher driving position, and better capability of tackling the patchy road conditions that are quite common across India. However, owing to their bigger size and weight, SUVs often cause inconvenience in congested city driving conditions. In a nutshell, an SUV is not always the most practical choice for daily urban driving, even if they have been witnessing a massive surge in demand and sales.

The daily commute in Indian cities typically involves navigating tight parking spaces, bumper-to-bumper city traffic, and skyrocketing fuel expenses. Hatchbacks, compact sedans, and compact utility vehicles like compact SUVs and compact MPVs often deliver much better fuel efficiency, superior driving dynamics, easier manoeuvrability, and lower long-term maintenance costs than bulkier high-riding SUVs.

Here are the five cars that make more sense than an SUV for daily driving in India.