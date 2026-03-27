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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Suzuki To Reveal New Maxi Scooter On April 2; All New Burgman On The Cards?

Suzuki to reveal new maxi-scooter on April 2; All-new Burgman on the cards?

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 27 Mar 2026, 11:36 am
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  • Suzuki Motorcycle India has teased a new scooter ahead of its April 2, 2026 launch. The teaser suggests a next-generation Burgman Street with updated styling, including a split LED headlamp setup.

New Suzuki Burgman
Suzuki has teased a new scooter ahead of its April 2 launch. The teaser hints at a next-generation Burgman Street with updated styling
New Suzuki Burgman
Suzuki has teased a new scooter ahead of its April 2 launch. The teaser hints at a next-generation Burgman Street with updated styling
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Suzuki Motorcycle India has dropped a new teaser across its social channels for an upcoming two-wheeler, slated to debut on April 2, 2026. While the company remains tight-lipped on what exactly the new model is, visual cues from the teaser point towards a new-generation version of the Suzuki Burgman Street.

The teaser image reveals a silhouette quite befitting of a maxi-scooter, carrying a large front apron and a pronounced housing for the cluster. Among the more noticeable changes is a split LED headlamp setup with integrated daytime running lights. This marks a departure from the current Burgman Street’s design, drawing cues from Suzuki’s larger Burgman models sold globally.

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The Burgman Street, first introduced in India in 2018, has largely retained its original design and mechanical package over the years, aside from incremental updates. As such, we expect the upcoming model to bring more extensive changes.

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At this stage, it remains unclear whether Suzuki is preparing a direct replacement for the existing Burgman Street, an all-new product, or potentially a larger-displacement model. If the latter materialises, it would mean going up against offerings such as the Yamaha Aerox 155, Hero Xoom 160, and the TVS Ntorq 150.

The current Burgman Street range is priced between 93,676 and 97,527 (ex-showroom). Further details regarding specifications, positioning, and pricing should emerge closer to the time of launch.

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First Published Date: 27 Mar 2026, 11:36 am IST
TAGS: suzuki scooter burgman burgman street maxi scooter upcoming scooters

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