In 2026 Suzuki Avenis or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Avenis engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Avenis vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenis
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 83,793
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.7 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS