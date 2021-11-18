|Engine Type
|4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
|4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
|Displacement
|124.3 cc
|124 cc
|Max Power
|8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
|8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
|Max Torque
|10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Gear Box
|CVT
|CVT
|Bore
|52.5 mm
|52.5 mm
|Stroke
|57.4 mm
|57.4 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹1,02,325
|₹99,990
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹86,700
|₹84,300
|RTO
|₹8,966
|₹10,040
|Insurance
|₹6,659
|₹5,450
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹200
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,199
|₹2,149