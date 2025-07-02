In 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Burgman Street [2028-2026] vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 88,376
|₹ 74,960
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|71.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS