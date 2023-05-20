In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Gixxer SF 250 vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer sf 250
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|250 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|26.5 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS