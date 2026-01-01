hamburger icon
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 STD

3 out of 5
2.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Key Specs
Engine250 cc
Gixxer SF 250 STD

Gixxer SF 250 STD Prices

The Gixxer SF 250 STD, is listed at ₹2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Gixxer SF 250 STD Mileage

All variants of the Gixxer SF 250 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Gixxer SF 250 STD Colours

The Gixxer SF 250 STD is available in 3 colour options: Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Mettallic Matte Black No 2, Mettallic Sonic Silver.

Gixxer SF 250 STD Engine and Transmission

The Gixxer SF 250 STD is powered by a 250 cc engine.

Gixxer SF 250 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Gixxer SF 250's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Suzuki Gixxer 250 priced between ₹1.82 Lakhs - 1.82 Lakhs or the KTM 250 Duke priced ₹2.14 Lakhs.

Gixxer SF 250 STD Specs & Features

The Gixxer SF 250 STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 STD Price

Gixxer SF 250 STD

₹2.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,89,768
RTO
15,181
Insurance
11,881
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,16,830
EMI@4,661/mo
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2010 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm
Height
1035 mm
Kerb Weight
161 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
740 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
150 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
54.9 mm
Max Torque
22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
250 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
76 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 STD EMI
EMI4,194 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,95,147
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,95,147
Interest Amount
56,521
Payable Amount
2,51,668

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 other Variants

Gixxer SF 250 Special Edition

₹2.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,90,227
RTO
15,218
Insurance
11,889
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,17,334
EMI@4,671/mo
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Alternatives

Suzuki Gixxer 250

Suzuki Gixxer 250

1.82 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gixxer SF 250vsGixxer 250
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.14 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gixxer SF 250vs250 Duke
Hero Xtreme 250R

Hero Xtreme 250R

1.66 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gixxer SF 250vsXtreme 250R
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.93 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gixxer SF 250vsPulsar NS400Z
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gixxer SF 250vsRC 160

