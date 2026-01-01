|Engine
|250 cc
The Gixxer SF 250 STD, is listed at ₹2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Gixxer SF 250 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Gixxer SF 250 STD is available in 3 colour options: Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Mettallic Matte Black No 2, Mettallic Sonic Silver.
The Gixxer SF 250 STD is powered by a 250 cc engine.
In the Gixxer SF 250's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Suzuki Gixxer 250 priced between ₹1.82 Lakhs - 1.82 Lakhs or the KTM 250 Duke priced ₹2.14 Lakhs.
The Gixxer SF 250 STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.