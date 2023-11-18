In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm.
On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 2 colours.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours.
The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl.
The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
