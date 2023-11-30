Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

CFMoto 300NK STD

1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10
2.58 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
CFMoto 300NK Key Specs
Engine292.4 cc
View all 300NK specs and features

300NK STD Latest Updates

300NK falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of 300NK STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.58 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is

  • Fuel Capacity: 12.5 L
  • Length: 1990 mm
  • Max Power: 33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaft
    • ...Read More

    CFMoto 300NK STD Price

    STD
    ₹2.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    292.4 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,29,000
    RTO
    18,320
    Insurance
    10,889
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,58,209
    EMI@5,550/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    CFMoto 300NK STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12.5 L
    Load Capacity
    150 kg
    Ground Clearance
    150 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Wheelbase
    1360 mm
    Kerb Weight
    151 kg
    Height
    1070 mm
    Saddle Height
    795 mm
    Width
    780 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70 - R17,Rear :-140/60 - R17
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm
    Stroke
    61.2 mm
    Max Torque
    20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    ECU
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    11.3:1
    Displacement
    292.4 cc
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaft
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    78 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Steel tubular
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Cantilever type
    Front Suspension
    Retractable type
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    CFMoto 300NK STD EMI
    EMI4,995 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,32,388
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,32,388
    Interest Amount
    67,307
    Payable Amount
    2,99,695

    CFMoto 300NK Alternatives

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Chrome Series With Dual-Channel

    1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    300NK vs Classic 350
    Royal Enfield Himalayan

    Royal Enfield Himalayan Pine Green

    1.87 - 2.09 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    300NK vs Himalayan

    Popular CFMoto Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  CFMoto Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details