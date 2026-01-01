|Engine
|292.4 cc
The 300NK STD, is listed at ₹2.58 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 300NK offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 300NK STD is available in 2 colour options: Black, Grey.
The 300NK STD is powered by a 292.4 cc engine.
In the 300NK's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Karizma XMR priced between ₹1.84 Lakhs - 1.86 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTR 310 priced between ₹2.21 Lakhs - 2.87 Lakhs.
The 300NK STD has Riding Modes, LED Tail Lights, Charging Point, Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.