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300NKPriceMileageSpecifications
CFMoto 300NK Front Left View
1/8
CFMoto 300NK Handle Bar View
2/8
CFMoto 300NK Headlight View
3/8
CFMoto 300NK Number Plate View
4/8
CFMoto 300NK Right View
5/8
CFMoto 300NK Seat View
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6/8

CFMoto 300NK STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.58 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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CFMoto 300NK Key Specs
Engine292.4 cc
View all 300NK specs and features

300NK STD

300NK STD Prices

The 300NK STD, is listed at ₹2.58 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

300NK STD Mileage

All variants of the 300NK offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

300NK STD Colours

The 300NK STD is available in 2 colour options: Black, Grey.

300NK STD Engine and Transmission

The 300NK STD is powered by a 292.4 cc engine.

300NK STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 300NK's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Karizma XMR priced between ₹1.84 Lakhs - 1.86 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTR 310 priced between ₹2.21 Lakhs - 2.87 Lakhs.

300NK STD Specs & Features

The 300NK STD has Riding Modes, LED Tail Lights, Charging Point, Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

CFMoto 300NK STD Price

300NK STD

₹2.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,29,000
RTO
18,320
Insurance
10,889
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,58,209
EMI@5,550/mo
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CFMoto 300NK STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Load Capacity
150 kg
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Length
1990 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg
Height
1070 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - R17,Rear :-140/60 - R17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm
Stroke
61.2 mm
Max Torque
20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
ECU
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1
Displacement
292.4 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaft
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
78 mm
No of Cylinders
1

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Steel tubular
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
Cantilever type
Front Suspension
Retractable type

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
ABS
Dual Channel
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
CFMoto 300NK STD EMI
EMI4,995 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,32,388
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,32,388
Interest Amount
67,307
Payable Amount
2,99,695

CFMoto 300NK Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

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TVS Apache RTR 310

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300NKvsApache RTR 310
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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

2.24 Lakhs
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KTM 200 Duke

1.98 Lakhs
300NKvs200 Duke

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