Vitpilen 250PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageImages

HUSQVARNA Vitpilen 250 White Colour

₹2.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹4540
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Vitpilen 250 White Colour

White
White

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