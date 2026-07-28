The EX1 STD, is priced at ₹1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The EX1 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The EX1 STD is available in 3 colour options: Starlit Blue, Meteor Red, Stellar Black.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the EX1 STD include the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs and the Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 priced between ₹1.51 Lakhs - 1.7 Lakhs.
The EX1 STD has Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Pass Beam Switch, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch, Daytime Running Lamps and Hazard Light Switch.