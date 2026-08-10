In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 180 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 180 engine makes power and torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Apache RTR 180 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 180
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|49.30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|177.4 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|17.13 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS