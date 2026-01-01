hamburger icon
FZ-FI V3PriceMileageSpecifications
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Right Side View
1/11
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Rear Left View
2/11
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Left Side View
3/11
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Exhaust View
4/11
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Front Break View
5/11
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Fuel Tank
View all Images
6/11

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.27 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Key Specs
Engine149 cc
View all FZ-FI V3 specs and features

FZ-FI V3 STD

FZ-FI V3 STD Prices

The FZ-FI V3 STD, is listed at ₹1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

FZ-FI V3 STD Mileage

All variants of the FZ-FI V3 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

FZ-FI V3 STD Colours

The FZ-FI V3 STD is available in 2 colour options: Metallic Black, Matte Cyan.

FZ-FI V3 STD Engine and Transmission

The FZ-FI V3 STD is powered by a 149 cc engine.

FZ-FI V3 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the FZ-FI V3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Apache RTR 160 priced between ₹1.12 Lakhs - 1.27 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V priced between ₹1.16 Lakhs - 1.39 Lakhs.

FZ-FI V3 STD Specs & Features

The FZ-FI V3 STD has Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 STD Price

FZ-FI V3 STD

₹1.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,08,466
RTO
10,177
Insurance
8,612
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,27,255
EMI@2,735/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
1990 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Height
1080 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
790 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
115 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
149 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-disc
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
57.3 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic fork
Rear Suspension
7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
ECO Indicator
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 STD EMI
EMI2,462 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,14,529
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,14,529
Interest Amount
33,171
Payable Amount
1,47,700

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS Apache RTR 160

1.12 - 1.27 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
FZ-FI V3vsApache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

1.16 - 1.39 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
FZ-FI V3vsApache RTR 160 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
FZ-FI V3vsXtreme 160R
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

92,182 - 98,400Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
FZ-FI V3vsPulsar NS 125
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

80,500 - 95,600Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
FZ-FI V3vsRaider
TVS Apache RTR 180

TVS Apache RTR 180

1.25 - 1.28 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
FZ-FI V3vsApache RTR 180

Popular Sports Naked Bikes

UPCOMING
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

1.2 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT 600

Benelli TNT 600

6.2 - 7 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S

Benelli 402 S

2.5 - 2.7 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT600i

Benelli TNT600i

6.3 - 6.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
CFMoto 250NK

CFMoto 250NK

1.75 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

View all  Popular Sports Naked Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Yamaha Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Yamaha Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details