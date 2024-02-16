Yamaha recalls 3 lakh Ray ZR, Fascino Fi hybrid scooters due to faulty brakes

Yamaha Motor has recalled three lakh units of its two popular 125 cc scooters - the Ray ZR and Fascino Fi hybrids. The two-wheeler manufacturer has issued the recall due to faulty brake parts installed in these models. The Ray ZR and Faascino models which have been affected by these recall have been manufactured in the last two years. Yamaha will bear the cost of changes necessary to make these scooters road-worthy again.

According to a statement released by Yamaha Motor, the scooters that have been recalled were manufactured between January 1, 2022 and January 4 of this year. The two-wheeler manufacturer said that the recall is voluntary and is with immediate effect.

Yamaha has also said that the recall aims to resolve the faulty brake part issue in the Ray ZR and Fascino Fi hybrid scooters. The issue will affect the brake lever function of the recalled units of these scooters, said Yamaha. The two-wheeler manufacturer has said it will replace the faulty brake parts without charging any fee from its owners.

Yamaha has asked owners of all the scooters recalled to verify eligibility for the recall by visiting nearby Yamaha service centres or the service section on the official website of Yamaha by using the chassis number of the scooter to check steps they need to take.

The Ray ZR 125 is sold in India in two variants - drum and disc. The drum variant comes at a price of ₹73,330, while the disc brake variant costs ₹76,330. The Yamaha Fascino 125 is also offered in two variants - drum and disc. While the former costs ₹72,030, the latter is priced at ₹74,530.

Yamaha also recently launched the FZ-X motorcycle with new colours. The Yamaha FZ-X Chrome colour option is priced at ₹1.40 lakh, which is ₹3,500 more than the Matte Copper shade, and about ₹2,500 more expensive than the Dark Matte Blue and Matte Titan colours. Meanwhile, the new FZ-X Metallic Black is priced at ₹1.36 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

