Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz Racer showcased with new features

Tata Motors has showcased its iteration of a sporty hatchback with the Altroz Racer at the Auto Expo 2023. The Tata Altroz Racer brings cosmetic and feature upgrades to the offering including styling changes and a new infotainment system. The Altroz Racer will compete with the Hyundai i20 N Line, if launched in the market.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 12 Jan 2023, 12:35 PM
The Tata Altroz Racer is a showcase at the moment but the features are likely to make it to the updated hatchback
The Tata Altroz Racer is finished in a red and black dual-tone paint scheme. The bonnet, ORVMs and roof are blacked out with white stripes running in between, which remind us of the new Tata logo showcased on the Avinya concept. The alloy wheels also get the gloss black finish to further enhance the look. There are no design changes though.

Also Read : Tata Curvv sets the curve for new ICE SUV at Auto Expo 2023

The Tata Altroz Racer gets a dual-tone paint scheme
The cabin witnesses a big update with an all-black colour scheme and a new and larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The new unit steps in place of the 8-inch unit seen on the current car and looks much nicer too. There’s also a new digital instrument console with an MID unit, which replaces the semi-digital unit on the current version. The Altroz Racer also comes with ventilated front seats, voice-activated electric sunroof, wireless phone charging, and an air purifier.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Jimny 5-door unveiled for Indian market, rivals Thar

The Tata Altroz Racer draws power from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon. The motor is tuned for 120 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Tata has not announced its plans of launching the Racer edition yet but we do expect the bulk of the changes to make it to the updated Altroz at a later date this year. The better-equipped hatchback will also compete with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and the likes in the segment.

First Published Date: 12 Jan 2023, 12:33 PM IST
